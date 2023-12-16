POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Poteau received a grant for $50,000 on Friday to help develop its downtown area.

The city was selected as one of 25 across the country to receive the money from T-Mobile’s Hometown Grants Program.

Poteau Chamber of Commerce CEO Karen Wages said the money will go towards the first phase of its Downtown Dewey District Project. This phase includes the construction of a new city park.

“This will become a multi-use park and a center for people to eat lunch downtown but also for events, music events, cultural events, arts events, and a farmer’s market,” said Wages.

Wages says the first phase of the project will cost a total of $87,000 and with the support of the grant and private donations, she says the project is now fully funded.

Poteau was one of three cities in Oklahoma to receive the grant along with El Reno and Kansas.