Potential rezone plans leaves parents frustrated

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Parents are upset after their kids might be forced to switch schools.

A proposed rezone for school boundaries is already bringing up some controversy in one of Arkansas’ fastest-growing cities.

The Bentonville School Administration proposed another rezone for the district that would go into effect fall 2022, and while this is more than a year down the road, some families are already preparing for how it could affect them.

Potential rezone plans could impact several Bentonville elementary schools.

“This is a real shame on our community and we won’t continue to render results if we turn kids over and over again every time we open a new school,” said Beverly Rotuna.

Beverly Rotuna has two daughters in the Bentonville School District who could be impacted by the rezoning if it passes.

“We will now be rezoned for another school that we will have to drive around a large neighborhood to get to the school — passing by the school we attend now to get there.”

While the Bentonville School Board and Administration declined to interview, the district did issue a statement.

While we make every effort to build neighborhood schools, significant growth on the outskirts of Bentonville sometimes dictates a degree of rezoning. This particular proposal remains tentative and will not go into effect until the fall of 2022.” -LESLEE WRIGHT, BENTONVILLE SCHOOL DISTRICT

Community forums are still to be held and there will be two meetings in May to discuss these plans.