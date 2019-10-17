Potential salary raises for county leaders sparks controversy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Proposed raises totaling tens of thousands of dollars are being considered for county leaders.

The Washington County Quorum Court will review several requests for salary increases Thursday (October 17).

County Judge Joseph Wood said each elected official gets an opportunity to present their raise proposal to the court and the court decides whether to approve the raise.

This includes a request to increase the county attorney’s salary by $30,000 which is sparking some controversy.

“Elected officials present budgets and if they make a request for employees to have an increase whether that be merit, performance, (or anything else), they go through a process,” Washington County Judge Joseph Wood said. “We went through a process and we submitted those.”

Judge Wood said a personnel consultant was used to examine market rates and make recommendations for requested raises.

