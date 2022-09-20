FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Pottery on the Patio is returning to the Community Creative Center in Fayetteville this fall.
According to a press release, the event is back for a second year and will be held on October 1 and October 8. It will include music, drinks, food, live music and numerous activities.
Activities and events include the following:
- Live Music
- Beer & Wine
- Free Ice Cream
- Hands-On Activities: Pottery Wheel; Watercolor; Button-Making, and more
- Wheel Mobile and Studio Tours
- Gallery Open: Art; Pottery; Crafts
- Bicycles are welcome–Bike racks will be provided
The event is free and open to the public. It will take place from 4 p.m. until sunset. More information is available here.