SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Monday afternoon, worker rights organizations and allies brought a petition to Tyson Foods, Inc. headquarters against “child labor, safety concerns and unfair working conditions.”

Executive Director of Venceremos, Magaly Licolli, a Northwest Arkansas nonprofit for workers’ rights, said the protestors brought a petition to the building where they were met with security.

“So we just are here in order to keep holding Tyson accountable because really it’s overdue that Tyson takes action to really protect families and the workers,” Licolli said.

Earlier this year, a food safety sanitation service used by Tyson was fined $1.5 million following an investigation.

It found that Packers Sanitation Services employed at least 102 children in hazardous conditions and overnight shifts, including at a Tyson facility in Green Forest, Arkansas.

Tyson Foods has not reached out for comment