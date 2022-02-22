FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – “Ice is particularly dangerous for areas like that,” says John Whisenant, chief of the Beaver Lake Fire Department.

He says when it comes to ice and winter storms like what we have in the forecast, it’s all hands on deck.

“We are going to up staff and bring in some additional help as we do on target hazard days such as this,” says Whisenant.

If you do come across a downed powerline, “please stay away from those lines, you can certainly call our office and let us know that you’ve seen a downed powerline,” says

And if you do end up losing power, I would like to report a power outage,

“Through our app, it’s the MyOzarks app. You can also report an outage on our website. We do have an outage map on our website that you can check and see what outages may be in your area,” says Ashley Harris with Ozarks Electric.

Ozarks electric says storms like these are something they prepare all year for, and if they’re doing up being power outages, they’ll be running 24-hour shifts until the job is done.