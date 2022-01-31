FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A winter storm is on the horizon and local utility companies are working ahead to make sure there are a few issues as possible.

“Snow and ice are a problem for us; they can weigh down the powerlines and cause outages,” says Peter Main with SWEPCO.

However, if you do lose power, you can report an outage on either the SWEPCO or Ozarks Electric app.

“The important thing is to stay away, keep others away, and to not come in contact with anything that may be touching that powerline,” says Main.

If you’re someone or have a loved one who can’t lose power for medical devices, “please think about those needs early on and make alternative arrangements,” says Main.

If the solution is going to be a generator, your electric provider says it needs to know about it before you go ahead and turn it on.

“They can cause risk to our line workers and their safety, so let us know in advance if you plan on using one so we can make a record of that,” says Ashley Harris with Ozarks.

“Make sure to kill the main breaker to the house to make sure that you’re not backfeeding power into the grid while the guys are trying to repair the lines,” says Michael Howard with The Hardware Store in Fayetteville.