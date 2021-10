FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville is currently dealing with a large power outage knocking out multiple traffic signals.

According to a Facebook post from the Fayetteville Police Department, the outage is affecting signals around the area of N. College Avenue and E. Rolling Hills Drive.

The post says some surrounding signals are flashing.

Fayetteville police ask drivers to be cautious while driving.