FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A power outage at the Washington County Courthouse is also impacting a polling location in Fayetteville.

Jennifer Price with the Washington County Election Commission says the election commission is working through the issues of no power at the county election headquarters.

She says right now polling locations can’t contact the election commission if a problem or question were to come up.

Price says the commission is considering moving but a decision has not been made.

SWEPCO’s outage map shows Sequoyah Methodist Church on Old Wire Road is affected by the outage.

The courthouse is currently closed due to the outage. SWEPCO says more than 2,300 people are without power. The estimated restoration time is 7:30 p.m.