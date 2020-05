FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA/KXNW) — KNWA, FOX24, and KXNW have temporarily lost power as of around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to SWEPCO’s website 521 people in Fayetteville have lost power.

The estimated restore time is 3:30pm.

We apologize for the interruption in TV services.

