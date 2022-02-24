NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Another winter storm has arrived in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, and forecast models show a high percentage chance of sleet and freezing rain continuing on Thursday.

While dangerous roads are always a primary concern, there were also a number of power outages beginning on February 23. On Thursday morning, Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted that around 34,000 Arkansans were without power due to the storm, with an expectation that the number would increase.

In the event of a power outage, here are some helpful links to use:

SWEPCO also offered some tips on how customers can prepare for winter weather, which can be found below.

Plan ahead:

Develop a plan for you and your family. Decide now what you’ll do if there’s an extended power outage.

If you or a family member relies on uninterrupted electric service for health reasons, make a plan now in case there are extended outages.

Make sure your contact information – including your cell number – is current with family, friends and others

Learn more about preparing an emergency kit, what to do when the lights go out, and other topics. Visit SWEPCO.com/Safety or SWEPCO.com/stormprep.

Be safe:

Downed lines – All downed lines should be considered dangerous — they can carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. If you see a fallen wire, stay away and keep others away, including children and pets. Call SWEPCO at 1-888-218-3919 or 911 immediately.

Caution! – Always use caution with any alternate sources of lighting, cooking, cooling or heating. Never operate lanterns, heaters, generators, fuel-fired stoves or burn charcoal without proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning and fires.

Portable generator safety – If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your home’s main electrical panel. This can “back-feed” electricity into outside utility lines, creating the danger of electrocution for repair crews and the public. Instead, read the manufacturer’s instructions, and only plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

Be careful when driving or walking near all utility work zones.

SWEPCO also offers some winter energy-saving tips:

Lower your thermostat setting – Start at 68 degrees, as comfort permits.

Keep filters clean – Dirty filters cause heating equipment to work harder and use more energy.

Close the gaps – Weatherstrip around doors, windows and other parts of the house.

Have your HVAC system inspected.

Inspect the attic – Check insulation, including around ducts.

Check the fireplace – Close the damper tightly when not in use.

Reverse your fans – Set fans to clockwise – opposite of summer – to move warm air to the rest of the room.

Let the sunshine in – Open curtains and blinds on the sunny side of the house; keep closed on the shady side.

For an updated list of school and organizational closings and delays due to winter weather, please visit our page here.