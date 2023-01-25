FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas after a winter storm brought heavy snow Tuesday night.

The Southwest Electric Cooperative said due to the type of snow the area received, the accumulation and the location of specific outages, it’s taking longer to restore power in some areas.

“We have a lot of wet snow that accumulated on tree limbs, and those came in contact with power lines. So, just depending on where the repairs are, it could be that some of them are in hard-to-access areas that can attribute to a longer than normal restoration time,” said SWEPCO spokesperson Michelle Marcotte.

SWEPCO said there’s a possibility more tree limbs could fall overnight. So, extra personnel is on hand to make sure they meet whatever needs arise.

SWEPCO sent out an update around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon saying the updated recovery time across all of Northwest Arkansas is Thursday night at 10:00 p.m.

Ozarks Electric Cooperative expects some power outages to continue into tomorrow but said they’ve made good progress.