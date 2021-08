FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of customers are without power following storms that moved through Northwest Arkansas on August 13.

Almost 4,000 customers are without power in Benton County.

Ozark Electric is reporting more than 14,000 customers have lost power.

Carroll Electric reports more than 1,000 are without power.

Empire Power District is reporting over 2,100 without power.

SWEPCO reports more than 700 customers have lost power.