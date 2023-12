UPDATE: Power has been restored to Ozark Electric customers in Fayetteville and Farmington.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Power outages have been reported for Ozark Electric customers in portions of Fayetteville and Farmington.

The outage in Fayetteville was first reported at 8:25 a.m. and the Farmington outage was reported at 8:24 a.m.

Over 13,000 customers are without as of 8:45 a.m., according to Ozark Electric’s outage map.