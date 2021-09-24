Powerball jackpot surpasses $500 million

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Powerball jackpot continues to grow and now stands at an estimated $523 million for the drawing on September 25. This jackpot is the 10th largest in Powerball history.

According to a news release sent out by the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, this will be the first jackpot awarded since the game launched Monday drawings on August 23.

“This is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since January when a $731 million jackpot was won,” said Eric Hagler, executive director of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. “The last Powerball jackpot won was for $285.6 million on June 5 so there have been 37 drawings since then.”

The next drawing is scheduled for September 25 at 9:59 p.m. It will continue to grow if no one claims the winning ticket.

