FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Powerhouse Seafood and Grill will auction off everything on July 22 at 10 a.m.

The news comes after the restaurant announced its closure after more than 20 years in Northwest Arkansas.

You can get things like kitchen equipment, TV’s, chairs, Budweiser signs, an alligator candy holder and much more.

A list of items can be found here.