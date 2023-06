FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Powerhouse Seafood & Grill in downtown Fayetteville announced in a Facebook post on June 15 that it will close its doors at the end of June.

The post reads, “Powerhouse Seafood & Grill will be closing our doors at the end of this month. It’s been a good run and we appreciate all of our guests so much.”

The restaurant has been open since 1992 and is known to feature live music.