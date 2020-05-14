PPE decontamination available for healthcare providers

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is extending the life-span of personal protective equipment for those in the healthcare field battling COVID-19.

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said he toured the PPE Decontamination Unit at the Goodwill Industries of Arkansas’ headquarters in Little Rock.

Here, n-95 masks are cleaned using a vaporized hydrogen peroxide formula.

This free resource is available to all providers in the state.

“These n-95 masks can be decontaminated and reused up to 20 times and so that really can extend the supply of the n-95 masks,” he said.

Any provider that has masks that need to be cleaned can send them to Goodwill Industries with a pre-paid label provided by the state.

They’ll get the masks back in 24 to 48 hours.

