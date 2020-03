FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With the number of COVID-19 cases escalating in the US, many people are worried about protecting themselves and their families from the disease.

Short of total isolation, the Centers for Disease Control said good hygiene remains the most effective way to prevent spreading the illness.

This means regularly washing hands and disinfecting common areas in the home.

People should also avoid touching their face. Cover your nose and mouth if you sneeze or cough.