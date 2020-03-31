Practicing social distancing at Arkansas state parks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Extensive measures are being taken to protect people when visiting state parks.

Lodges have been closed, camping is limited to self-contained RV units only, and there is a new contactless check-in system for campers.

Back houses and most visitor centers are closed.

Stacy Hurst, Dept. of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Sec., said the state wants to continue to provide the parks to the public but everyone needs to take seriously the responsibility they have to help flatten the curve.

“Even though you’re outside, you need to avoid congregating in groups. We hope that will not continue to happen,” Hurst said.

Hurst said rangers and other park staff will be driving around to monitor activities within and remind people to practice social distancing.