Praire Grove man arrested after leading police on pursuit

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 24-year-old Prairie Grove man was arrested on reckless driving and fleeing charges after allegedly leading police on a pursuit in Northwest Arkansas on Sunday.

At around 5:30 pm., police responded to reports of a reckless driver on Highway 62. According to the Prairie Grove Police Department, radar indicated the vehicle was traveling at 112 miles per hour.

The officer engaged in a pursuit that traveled through the streets of Prairie Grove and east into Farmington and Fayetteville.

Police say they lost contact with the suspect vehicle near the University of Arkansas campus.

Later the same night, at around 8:50 p.m., police received multiple 9-1-1 reports of a vehicle “traveling recklessly” with at least one deflated rear tire, “causing sparks and damage to the roadway.”

Police determined it was the same suspect vehicle from the earlier pursuit and engaged in a second chase throughout the streets of Prairie Grove and east onto Illinois Chapel Road.

According to police, the vehicle drove into a hay field off of South Highway 265 and down a ravine, where it crashed into a fence post.

The driver, later identified as David Jones, fled on foot, and police engaged in a two-hour search of the area.

Jones was reportedly found hiding in a residential storage building and was subsequently taken into custody.

He is charged with two counts of reckless driving, two counts of fleeing, and criminal mischief.

Jones is also being held on a felony warrant for fraud out of McDonald County, Missouri, and a failure-to-appear warrant out of Springdale.