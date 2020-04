PRAIRIE CREEK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) โ€” A Prairie Creek food pantry is setting up a tent to disperse needed food and fuel Sunday, April 26th at 11:00 A.M.

The food pantry initially opened in the Crye-Leike Realtors office on Highway 12 in Prairie Creek but is moving across the street to the Cove Convenience Store and Gas Station for Sunday’s event.

The pantry is offering free hot dogs with chip and a drink as well as $20 worth of gas to the first 60 cars that drive through.