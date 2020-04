PRAIRIE CREEK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, Crye-Leike realtor Chuck Gay wanted to lend a helping hand to his community by opening a food pantry.

“Hopefully the virus isn’t going to be around for that long, but even afterwards we are going to maintain it for as long as we can and keep giving back to the community,” said Gay.

The pantry is located in the parking lot of Crye-Leike Realtors on Highway 12 in Prairie Creek.