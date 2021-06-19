Prairie Grove artifacts set to stay on their home territory

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park artifacts set to be relocated across the state will be sticking around.

Over the weekend, KNWA/FOX24 reported that because of risk of deterioration, artifacts from the 1862 Battle at Prairie Grove were being moved to Jacksonport State Park in Newport, Arkansas.

Wednesday morning, state leaders like Secretary of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, Stacy Hurst, met with community members to determine if there is a better way to keep these artifacts safe without moving them to another facility.

“It’s very important to the residents that the artifacts remain in this area and we have pledged to do that,” Hurst said.

One community member, Jim Spillars said he is thrilled to see the artifacts stay in their home territory.

“The state is taking very serious the concerns and the interest in us not just preserving the artifacts but having the artifacts preserved here locally in Prairie Grove,” Spillars said.

Hurst said the state is working to hire a professional conservator to determine what is needed to keep these artifacts in the best condition while keeping them on their home territory.