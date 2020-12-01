Prairie Grove boy donates bikes to Shop with a Cop program

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A time many parents are wondering how they will make Christmas work for their kids is a time others are using their passions to help out.

10 year old, Shane McKnight, received his first bike years ago through a program called “Shop with a Cop”. Now, he is on the giving end to help make sure others have a good Christmas.

“I used to not be able to afford one and I’ve always wanted one and finally I got one,” he said. “Then I just thought of what people feel like,” he said.

Shane and his dad, Kevin, started a business called Re-Ride, repairing old bikes to give away to those who cannot afford them. So far, they have given away 17.

Since starting Re-Ride, bike stores have reached out to the father-son duo to donate brand new bikes for them to give away in addition to those they repair.

Two of those brand new bikes are going to Prairie Grove’s Shop with a Cop auction to raise money for the program.

“Mr. McKnight reached out to me and told me he wants to donate two bikes a girls and a boys bike for the auction,” said Cpl. David Faulk with Prairie Grove Police Department.

Faulk said the program is funded by community donations and the police officers take the money and shop for kids Christmas presents.

“We usually do about five fundraisers throughout the year and we’ve done zero so far due to Covid, so our funds are lower this year,” Faulk said.

Because of this, Faulk said the police department has had to turn some kids away from the program. But, McKnight stepped up to help raise more money by giving the bikes to auction off.

“That’s just not in a normal 10 year old’s mind,” Faulk said. “The fact that we’re sitting next to a young man at that young of an age that’s willing to put in the time, work and effort to help his community is amazing.”