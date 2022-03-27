PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of Prairie Grove residents is trying to allow alcohol sales throughout the city.

A section of the city, including downtown, is considered a dry area, while the rest of the city is wet. It has to do with a law that was passed in 1946 prohibiting alcohol sales in that section.

Jerry Coyle is the director of the petition. He said the effort is aimed at giving every business in the city equal opportunities.

“It’s sort of an unfair advantage for the businesses that are in the downtown part that is dry,” Coyle said.

Shannon Stearman owns a business downtown, Crescent Store, and has a petition inside of her shop. She said allowing alcohol sales in the entire city will add more character to the downtown area.

“We want people to still come downtown and shop downtown and have unique little shops and coffee shops that can sell different kinds of varieties of whatever they want to sell,” Stearman said.

Coyle said they tried to get the petition on the ballot back in 2018, but they didn’t have time to get enough signatures. He said signing the petition doesn’t mean voting yes for alcohol sales, instead it just puts the option on the ballot.

The petition is only for registered voters in Prairie Grove.