PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You may remember these residents from the Prairie Grove Health and Rehab Center.

Last month they shared who they would let enter their ‘quarantine zone’ while self-isolating from the world.

Now, they are sharing advice to the graduating seniors of 2020.

Several residents encouraging graduates to live life, love, and find something that makes them happy.

Others also giving friendly reminders to listen to advice, keep learning whenever possible, and just have fun!