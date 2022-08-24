PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Prairie Grove issued a boil order on its residents on August 24.

According to Chuck Wiley, the director of public works for the city of Prairie Grove, crews are working on a water line break and have reduced water pressure to customers east of Mock Street and South of Douglas Steet.

Wiley says crews will remain on site until full pressure is restored.

All affected customers will be under a precautionary boil order. Affected customers should boil water used for drinking or cooking for a minimum of one minute before using it.