PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Prairie Grove has issued a boil order for a certain section of the city due to a water line break.

According to Public Works Director Chuck Wiley, the order has been issued for customers living on Viney Grove Road between Iroquois Drive and Blackburn Road including customers on Blackburn Road.

Wiley says customers should boil water a minimum of five minutes before using for drinking or cooking.