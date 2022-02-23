FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On February 22, Aaron Gregory Samplawski, 38, of Prairie Grove, was sentenced to 108 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of Possession with Intent to distribute Methamphetamine.

The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville.

According to court documents, on or about February 8, 2021, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force received information that a large quantity of methamphetamine was being delivered by mail to Samplawski at his residence in Prairie Grove. On February 10, 2021, Detectives contacted Special Agents with the U.S. Postal Service and advised them of the investigation.

Special Agents found a priority mail parcel coming from San Diego, California addressed to Samplawski in Prairie Grove. The weight of the package was one pound, five ounces.

On February 13, 2021, Special Agents intercepted the parcel at the Prairie Grove Post Office. On that day, a Springdale Police Officer, and his canine (K-9) partner were utilized in the investigation of the suspect’s parcel. The K-9 searched and alerted Agents to the parcel.

Special Agents obtained a federal search warrant for the package. They opened the parcel and seized approximately one pound of a crystal substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Special Agents then conducted a controlled delivery at Samplawski’s residence in Prairie Grove. Samplawski took possession of the parcel and entered his residence, where another search warrant was executed.

The search resulted in law enforcement officers locating 439.3 grams of methamphetamine, two loaded handguns, counterfeit money and drug paraphernalia. Samplawski was arrested and subsequently posted bond in February and was arrested again in April when detectives from the Drug Task Force conducted a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from him.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement. The 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the United States Postal Service and the Springdale Police Department investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.