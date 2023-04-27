PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Prairie Grove School Board voted Wednesday to interview two of the 14 applicants for the superintendent position.

Courtney Morawski, the executive director of middle level education with the Bentonville School District and Lance Campbell, assistant superintendent of secondary administration with Beaumont Independent School District in Beaumont, Texas, have been selected for the interviews.

The district reported earlier this year that 14 people applied for the role after former superintendent Reba Holmes announced her retirement last year.

The interviews are set to take place in May. The school board will eventually select a candidate to fill the role, and that person will be expected to start July 1.