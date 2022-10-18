PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Prairie Grove police officer that was shot three times in the line of duty and returned to work a year later has retired from the force.

Tyler Franks was shot three times during a domestic disturbance call in May, 2021. Franks was struck at close range. His partner, Officer Andrew Gibson, applied two tourniquets and police say that this saved Franks’ life.

He was taken to the Washington Regional Medical Center in critical condition and underwent surgery. He returned to his job almost exactly one year later. Franks and Gibson were each presented with Law Enforcement Commendation Medals from the Sons of the Revolution.

“Helping people is what I do,” Franks said upon his return. “I’ve been a volunteer firefighter for 11 years, a police officer for eight. That’s all I know, is helping people.”

According to a Prairie Grove Police Department social media post, Franks’ final call came on October 17. He was presented with a plaque commemorating his eight years of service.

“We honor and recognize Officer Tyler Franks’ eight years of service to law enforcement and for the sacrifices he has given,” the department said. “We wish him all the best in his retirement!”