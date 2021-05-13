Prairie Grove Officer Tyler Franks in recovery following partial leg amputation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Prairie Grove Police Department confirmed Thursday that Officer Tyler Franks is out of ICU after a partial amputation surgery on his left leg.

Franks was shot a total of three times after responding to a domestic disturbance call in early May.

Police officials said Franks’ partner Andrew Gibson immediately began applying tourniquets after Franks was wounded, and credited Gibson with saving Franks’ life.

“Officer Franks has already began physical therapy and is seeing positive results and continuing to strengthen and heal,” police officials said in a release. “He is in good spirits and optimistic that he will make a full recovery and will have the ability to do anything in life as he so chooses.”

Police also said Officer Franks and his family would like to express their appreciation for all the love, prayers and support from the community.