PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — What some may think is a harmless prank, is costing local businesses and tax payers time and money.

The Prairie Grove Police Department is asking on its Facebook page for help figuring out who is egging businesses over the past few months.

Police say the vandalism is adding up in cleanup and investigative costs.

Prairie Grove police ask anyone with information to contact them at (479) 846-3270.