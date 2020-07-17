Prairie Grove Police comment on enforcing Governor’s mask mandate

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Prairie Grove Police Captain, Jeff O’Brien said instead of penalizing people who don’t wear a mask, his officers plan to help educate them on why a mask is needed.

“With the mask mandate, we’re not looking to write tickets or use criminal enforcement,” O’Brien said.

He said there haven’t been many mask issues in prairie grove, “We haven’t received calls yet, no one has reported anything to us,”.

But if they do get a call, he said they are there to help citizens.

"We're here to support the community, and help educate the community where needed in regards to safety." O'Brien said.

Governor Hutchinson said first offenders will get a written or verbal warning. After that, violators could be fined anywhere between $100 to $500.

“These are items that are enforced at the local level, and they make decisions based on priorities.” Governor Hutchinson said.

Most Prairie Grove businesses gave customers the option to wear a mask or not.

“But as more people are starting to require them, its become more evident that it will become a requirement to come into a store,” Sterling Drug Pharmacist, Gary Davis said.

After Monday it will be, this could mean asking customers to leave.

“Most of the people, if you ask them to leave, they wouldn’t be opposed to that,” Davis said.

Captain O’Brien said if there are issues, he will work with them on a case by case basis.

“We are in charge of enforcing laws set forth by the governor.” O’Brien said.