Prairie Grove Police Department issues silver alert for missing man

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Prairie Grove Police Department has issued a silver alert for a man who has been missing since 11:30 a.m. October 12.

Police are looking for Rudolph M. Silva, 88, of Prairie Grove.

Silva has grey, curly hair and brown eyes. He is 5 ft. 9 in. tall and weighs 180 lbs.

Silva was last known to be at 2836 E. Heritage Parkway. He was last seen wearing a red and black jacket with dark pants, black Velcro shoes, and a U.S. Army Veteran baseball hat.

Police say he may be traveling in a Honda Civic with Arkansas tags. The license plate number is ACG70P.

Anyone with information on Silva’s whereabouts should contact Prairie Grove Police Department at (479) 444-5712.