PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Prairie Grove police investigate a burglary reported at Ace Hardware on May 11.

According to Capt. Jeff O’Brien with the Prairie Grove Police Department, officers responded to a burglary alarm at the hardware store at 2:38 a.m.

O’Brien says that someone had smashed a window and stolen an undetermined number of guns from a display case.

Police have not yet identified a suspect but are looking for a single male.

The investigation is ongoing.