PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Prairie Grove police officer Tyler Franks is back on duty one year after being wounded while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

The Prairie Grove Police Department made the announcement on its Facebook page on May 4.

Franks and his partner, Andrew Gibson, were presented with a Law Enforcement Commendation Medal from the Sons of the Revolution.

On May 4, 2021, Franks was severely wounded in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance call. He was shot three times.

According to police, when the officers attempted to make entry into a bedroom, the suspect, Nickolas M. Colbert, fired multiple rounds from a shotgun and handgun at close range.

Gibson returned fire, stopping the suspect, and provided life-saving efforts to Franks.

Franks suffered irreparable damage to his left leg and underwent a partial amputation.