PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new preliminary report from Prairie Grove police has added details to a homicide that occurred on May 18.

The report says officers were dispatched to 1021 Sundowner Ranch Avenue on Thursday night for a call regarding an armed person and a gunshot victim.

Police arrived and found 40-year-old Cedric King dead in his home.

The suspect in the shooting, identified as Cecedrice Poole, reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle and crashed into parked cars, and then proceeded to flee on foot with a rifle.

Poole, 39, was arrested and taken to a hospital for minor injuries. He’s now being held at the Washington County Detention Center and was charged with capital murder, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, possession of firearms by certain person, possession of cocaine with purpose to deliver and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.

Additionally, he was charged with reckless driving, leaving scene of property damage accident and criminal mischief for causing extensive damage totaling more than $5,000 to two parked cars while he was fleeing.

A preliminary report from police says that the attack was targeted, noting that Poole entered the residence with a rifle and “clearly targeted the victim by firing numerous rounds at the victim and striking him.”

The owner of the residence reportedly has a child together with Poole, a six-year-old daughter that was in the residence during the attack.

“After Poole shot the victim, he had opportunity but did not target or fire upon any other occupants in the residence. Poole then got in his vehicle, drove down the road, turned around, and fired more shots as he drove by the residence while a 17-year-old resident was in the front yard,” the police report said.

There were five other occupants in the house when Poole fired towards it.

Poole was found by police with a plastic bag containing 26.81 grams of a substance that tested positive for cocaine. Police believe that he was selling or trafficking the substance.

Prairie Grove police said that Poole is a convicted felon and is not legally allowed to be in possession of a firearm.