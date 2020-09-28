Prairie Grove police searching for runaway 14-year-old

News
Posted: / Updated:

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Prairie Grove Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old girl who is believed to have run away from her home on the morning of Friday, September 25.

Emily Farquharson is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

According to a post from a family member, she is believed to have left her home with a green backpack with Scooby-Doo print.

If you have any information that will help in finding Emily Farquharson, please call the Prairie Grove Police Department at (479) 846-3270.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers