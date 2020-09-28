Prairie Grove police searching for runaway 14-year-old

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Prairie Grove Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 14-year-old girl who is believed to have run away from her home on the morning of Friday, September 25.

Emily Farquharson is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

According to a post from a family member, she is believed to have left her home with a green backpack with Scooby-Doo print.

If you have any information that will help in finding Emily Farquharson, please call the Prairie Grove Police Department at (479) 846-3270.