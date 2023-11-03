PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local library is looking to deliver Mr. Rogers’ kindness to Northwest Arkansas.

The Prairie Grove Public Library is partnering with PBS to establish a donation drive that kindles the friendly neighbor’s spirit.

The library is accepting sweaters — Rogers’ patented look — and other winter items, such as hats, gloves and coats among others, through the end of November. So far, Prairie Grove Public Library has received approximately 10 donations and is wanting to get at least 50.

The library is delivering donations to two local organizations that work with people with disabilities: Arkansas Support Network and Life Styles. Both organizations are close to the library’s heart.

“We have a husband and wife that work here, and they have a son that is connected with Life Styles and Arkansas Support Network,” Amanda Thulin, children’s coordinator at Prairie Grove Public Library, said. “I also have family that is connected to these.”

Donations can be taken to the front desk or placed in the Mr. Rogers-themed drop box in the lobby at Prairie Grove Public Library, which is located at 881 W. Buchanan St. in Prairie Grove.