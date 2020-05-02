Prairie Grove residents invite community to get free home-cooked dinner

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tough times call for good neighbors. Two Prairie Grove residents are inviting the community to grab a free home-cooked meal for dinner.

Steve Bartholomew and Lex Wetzel will be handing out kettle-cooked beans and ham in the Prairie Grove high school parking lot tomorrow May 2.

To ensure social distancing, meals will only be distributed in a drive-thru format.

Meals start at 4 p.m. and will go until the food runs out.

Steve and Lex say this is just to bless the community and help lift spirits during this difficult time.