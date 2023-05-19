PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Neighbors are waking up to police tape and car wreckage as they find out someone in their neighborhood was murdered.

Police had found Cedric King, 40, dead from a gunshot wound in his home after reports of gunshots and a man with a gun running through backyards in a neighborhood of Sundowner Ranch Avenue.

In his 16 years of working in Prairie Grove, Capt. Jeff O’Brien said he has never seen a shooting like this before.

Resident Britney Sligar said she heard multiple rounds of gunshots, screaming and a car wreck at the end of her neighborhood. She said she grew up in Prairie Grove and never expected to wake up to a crime scene down the road from her family’s home.

“Never would have thought that would happen in the neighborhood, to be completely honest,” Sligar said.

Sligar believes local police are handling the situation to their best of their ability.

Prairie Grove police arrested Cecedrice Poole, 39, and is now being held at Washington County Detention Center.

The relationship between the victim and the suspect is unknown at this time. KNWA/FOX24 will continue to keep you updated.