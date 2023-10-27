PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: The boil order for Prairie Grove has been lifted.

The Arkansas Department of Health said Oct. 27 that samples were taken on Oct. 24 and Oct. 25 and were found to be “free of bacterial contamination.”

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Prairie Grove residents have been placed under a precautionary boil order.

According to Chuck Wiley, the Public Works Director for the city, contractors are replacing water pumps in the Prairie Grove Water Distribution System near Apple Hill Road.

Crews will be on site until all work is completed and full pressure is restored, the city said.

All affected customs along Apple Hill Road are under a precautionary boil order. The city says that those affected should boil water used for cooking or drinking for a minimum of one minute before using.