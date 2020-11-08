Prairie Grove School District shifts to virtual instruction for three days

This April 6, 2020, photo released by Alexandra Nicholson shows her son, Henry Martinsen, on his computer in Quincy, Mass. The frustration of parents is mounting as more families across the U.S. enter their second or even third week of total distance learning, and some say it will be their last. (Alexandra Nicholson via AP)

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Prairie Grove School District announces that all grade levels will switch to virtual instruction for three days due to the high number of school faculty and staff under quarantine.

All students, Kindergarten through 12th grade, will work from home on virtual learning from Monday, November 9 to Wednesday, November 11.

While the district has not reported a new outbreak of COVID-19, schools are faced with a high number of support staff and several teachers in quarantine.

In a statement released on Facebook, the district detailed the effect the coronavirus has had on school staff.

“The quarantine requirements have really affected our child nutrition staff, bus drivers, custodians, several teachers, and building level administrators,” officials said.

Updates to the status of school instruction will be posted on the district’s website.

Read the full announcement below: