Prairie Grove School Resource Officers read to kids, stay connected thanks to streaming

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Prairie Grove School Resource Officers are finding new ways to stay connected with the students they protect while they are separated.

Thanks to Facebook, the officers post videos of themselves reading books that the kids can watch at their convenience and enjoy.

Here is Corporal Travis Stills reading Humpty Dumpty Climbs Again:

He is joined by fellow SRO, Corporal David Faulk, who is seen reading Pete the Cat and the Cool Cat Bridge here:

The officers said they were inspired by other videos of people reading online and wanted to try it themselves. They hope it becomes a great way to stay in touch for as long as the school is closed.