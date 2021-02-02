Prairie Grove schools eligible for COVID-19 relief package

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – One Northwest Arkansas school district will be eligible for the federal COVID-19 relief package.

Prairie Grove schools will be able to receive almost $750,000 from the relief package that was approved by Congress in December.

The school district will be qualified for reimbursement costs similar to the CARES Act which it received back last summer.

These include things like food security, technology, and systemic procedures.

“We are still looking at a variety of ways we want to be as cost effective as possible and get the maximum benefit for what our district needs,” said David Kellogg, Prairie Grove asst. superintendent.

Kellogg said they are already looking into new HVAC units to improve air quality at the schools.

