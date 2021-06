A stranger is walking in a public park holding the hand of a young child who is holding his teddy bear

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Prairie Grove wants your input on city park renovations.

Some of the projects the city is considering include a new playground, restrooms or possible pavilion for Muddy Fork Park.

Residents are encouraged to drop by the Prairie Grove District Court Room tomorrow evening to share thoughts.

The “drop in” meeting is from 5-7 p.m.