Prairie Grove students organize Black Lives Matter protest

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — High school students at Prairie Grove protested the death of George Floyd Thursday as police stood by in support.

The protest began at Prairie Grove Battlefield Park, where students said a prayer and made signs. Organizers contacted city hall to make sure they weren’t in violation of any rules.

They marched from Battlefield Park to Mock Park, just short of a mile away.

Director of Public Works and Administration Services, Larry Oelrich, said if you believe in the Constitution, protesting is a good thing.

“They wanted to see their voices heard, I think that’s fantastic that high-schoolers would feel that deeply and that committed about something to do something like that at this time of the year.” Oelrich said.

An organizer of the event, Gracie Marler said she was overwhelmed to see her city supporting the cause. Shes taking this time to prepare and gather more people for the next protest, scheduled June 13.