Prairie Grove to tackle 2019 Vaping Ordinance

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA) — Vaping among teens has become the biggest issue School Resources Officers are dealing with according to the Prairie Grove Police Department. Now, the city is exploring ways to solve the problem.

A 2019 Vaping Ordinance would send teens to District Court with a misdemeanor and a possible fine instead of citing a teen and sending them to juvenile court. It also would not go on the person’s criminal record.

The discussion surrounding ways to combat youth vaping will continue at the next City Council meeting on Monday, November 18.